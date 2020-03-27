Marie Churko, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Churko of Hermitage, formerly of Shady Drive, Farrell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in her residence. She was 93.

Marie was born July 25, 1926, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Carl and Clementine “Irene” (Moraca) Patrizi.

She was a 1944 alumna of Farrell High School and a graduate of the Paramount Beauty School, Youngstown.

Marie was a beautician and worked at the former Angela’s Salon in Sharon and later owned Felma’s and Marie’s Salon, also in Sharon, for ten years. Following her marriage, she owned and operated Marie’s Beauty Shop from her home for more than 45 years.

Marie was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

A longtime resident of Farrell, Marie enjoyed traveling with her husband and playing euchre, bocci, golf, mahjong and bowling. She also loved cooking for her family.

Her husband, Anthony P. Churko, whom she married April 29, 1950, passed away August 10, 1996.

She is survived by two daughters, Jan Nichols and her husband Raymond, of Farrell and Joy Lane and her husband Jeffrey, of Erie; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Marie was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Patrizi, Jr. and Albert Patrizi; and a sister, Felma Dyll.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Institute for Cancer Research.

Private service.

Interment : St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. of Sharon.