FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Theresa Frislid, 74, of South Pymatuning Twp., passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mrs. Frislid was born on December 3, 1949, a daughter of the late Valentine and Lorraine (Titus) Fumich.

She was a graduate of Andress High School in El Paso, Texas.

A devoted homemaker, Marianne also worked in the State Farm office of F. Leo Ryan.

She loved being around others and could make friends anywhere she went with her great listening skills. For many years she helped others as an EMT at the South Pymatuning Township Fire Department. When her girls were young, she coached softball and was a Girl Scout leader for several years.

Marianne was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, gardening and making floral arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Frislid, whom she married on April 27, 1969; three daughters, Jennifer Lynn Callaro (Joseph), Lompoc, California, Theresa Marie Dzuris (Mark), S. Pymatuning Twp., and Laurel Mae Sockrider, Phoenix, Arizona; eleven grandchildren, Colleen Frislid, Isabelle Callaro, Theresa and Katherine Adams, Stephan Cico, II, Teagan, Lillian and Gunnar Dzuris, and Sophia, James and Abigail Sockrider; and three sisters, Tina Coleman, Dallas, Texas, Sharon McGinthy (Leon), and Valerie Jort, all of Richmond, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by a brother, Loren Fumich.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

There is no service.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.