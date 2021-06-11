Marianne C. Kovac, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne C. Kovac, 50, of Hermitage, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Kovac was born September 29, 1970, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Cheryl (Erickson) Alex.

She was a 1988 graduate of Hickory High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Gannon University, Erie.

She was employed as an accounting assistant at Brunner, Blackstone and Associates, Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Marianne was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

A true matriarch of the family, she was the rock and foundation for everyone. She was a proud mother and took pride in being involved in her children’s lives and attending all of their sporting events.

She also loved her chocolate lab, Jaxson, spending time with family, the beach and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Kovac, Jr., whom she married April 18, 1998; a daughter, Chloe Kovac; a son, Noah Kovac, all at home and two sisters, Stacy Hagens and her husband Scott, of Pulaski and Robin Fossen and her husband Jake, of Mesa, Arizona.

Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Anna Tallarico, of Hermitage; her father-in-law, Donald Kovac, Sr. and his wife Shirley, of West Middlesex; two sisters-in-law, Shelley Kovac, of Baltimore and Karen Cidila and her husband Jeff, of Hermitage and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.