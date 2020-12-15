NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Roberta Burke, 78, a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away Monday afternoon, December 14, 2020 in the Grove at New Wilmington.

Mrs. Burke was born February 28, 1942 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Ralph and Bessie (Peak) Harlan and was a graduate of Laurel High School.

For many years, Marian worked as a nurse’s aide at Golden Hill Nursing home and later in the same capacity at Hillview Manor, both New Castle, retiring in 2003.

Marian attended West Middlesex United Methodist Church.

Her husband, James E. Burke, Sr., whom she married July 27, 1963, passed away in July of 1980.

She is survived by three daughters, Crystal J. Burke and Lauri A. Anderson, both of West Middlesex and Tenia L. Hoffman of New Castle; a son, James E. Burke, Jr. of Florida; two sisters, Mary Jo (Richard) Booher of Princeton, Pennsylvania and Bonnie (Jack) Blaire of Butler, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Ed (Nancy) Harlan, Don (Sharon) Harlan and Chuck (Patty) Harlan, all of Princeton, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by a son, Joseph W. Harlan; a sister, Sarah Smail and two brothers, Ralph and Robert Harlan.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

