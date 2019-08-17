Marian L. Coup, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian L. Coup, 90, of Hermitage, formerly of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Coup was born August 4, 1929, in Convington, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Orris and Wilma (Lemmon) Dambaugh.

She was the owner of the former women’s clothing store, Empress Room in Hermitage. Marian also worked several years as a cosmetologist and retired as a bus driver for Hickory School District.

Upon her retirement, she and her husband moved to Ft. Myers. She loved living in Florida and most of all enjoyed the sunshine.

Her husband, Robert A. Coup, whom she married April 26, 1948, passed away April 1, 2001.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra Turjan and her husband, Timothy, of Hartford Township, Ohio and Doreen Bodien and her husband, John, of O’Fallon, Illinois; a son, Dennis “Butch” Coup and his wife, Angela, of Hermitage; seven grandchildren, Heather Fortuna, Robert D. Coup, Jessica Coup, Kelsey (John) Bartel, Elizabeth Coup and Kyle and Wade Strohbeck and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Nicole Sharbutt.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by two daughters, Diana L. Fortuna and Darlene L. Strohbeck.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

In keeping with Marian’s wishes there are no services.

Interment will be held at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.