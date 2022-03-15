SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Gulla, 85, of Sharon, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 12, 2022, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville.

Mrs. Gulla was born October 13, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of the late George Wilson and Florence (Hanna) Billig.

She was employed by the former M&M Bank in downtown Sharon, which became Northwest Bank and retired from Citizens Bank, Hermitage, in 1982.

Marian was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sharon.

Additionally, she was a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #103; Son’s of Italy, both of Sharon and the American Legion, Post #151, Conneaut, Ohio.

Her husband, George Gulla, whom she married August 17, 1957, passed away January 17, 2004.

Marian was a very social person and played in many bridge clubs. She loved cooking holiday dinners for her family and throughout the year delivered meals to many people.

She spent many years celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with friends at Quaker Steak and Lube. She and longtime friends, Eddie Perna and Patty Couch shared decades of creative Halloween costumes. Together, they dressed as every threesome imaginable.

Marian loved her summer home on Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio. There she hosted many “Weekend Happy Hours,” not just in the summer, but the group had a long time 5-day, annual weekend getaway over President’s Day. Through the years, this group became known as the “Road Runners” to many throughout the Shenango Valley and Conneaut, Ohio.

She is survived by three children, Gary Gulla and his wife June, Hermitage, Terri (Known as T.) Fetsko and her husband Wayne, Enola, P ennsylvania and Patricia Mueller; six grandchildren, Jaquie Byrne (Paul), Gregory Dye (Lindsey), Carly Gibbons (Matthew), James Gulla and Christopher and Hanna Mueller; five great grandchildren, Dace, Adelynn, Landry, Victoria and Matthew; a sister, Connie Lou McHugh and her husband James, Carlisle, P ennsylvania and the Loomis family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Billig.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Ridgewood at Shenango Valley, Good Samaritan Fund, 1 Elston Way, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Additional calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at noon, Saturday in the funeral home, with Rev. Russell V. Penn, Jr., officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.