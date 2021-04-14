Mariah Cherise Brown, Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mariah Cherise Brown, 25, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in her home.

Ms. Brown was born April 2, 1996, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert Brown and Tera Kolsky and attended Sharon High School.

She was employed at Imperial Service Systems Inc., Vienna, Ohio and as a home health aide for Cambridge Home Health Care, Hermitage.

She was an amazing mother, daughter and sister. Mariah loved to play with her children and spend time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed baking and shopping.

She is survived by three children, Kamiah, Tandrea and Kymere Brown; her mother, Tera Kolsky, of Farrell; maternal grandparents, Charles and Tammy Porterfield; paternal grandmother, Debbie Thomas, all of Sharon; four sisters, Sierra Kolsky, Latania Brown, Allante Daniels and Aiyana Brown; three brothers, Aubrey Kolsky, Kyi Wright and Adrian Daniels and an aunt, Amanda Porterfield.

Mariah was preceded in death by her father, Robert Brown; paternal grandfather, Ronald Brown; maternal grandfather, Thomas Kolsky and an aunt, Tandy Kolsky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, April 17, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home with Rev. Terry Harrison, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

