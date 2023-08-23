

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maria (Negrea) Klaric, of Sharon, died Monday, August 22, 2023, following an extended illness. She was 85.

Mrs. Klaric was born October 5, 1937, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Laura and Frank Negrea.

A lifelong area resident, Maria graduated from Sharon High School in 1956.

During her younger years, Maria worked at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of the Westinghouse Electric Co., and later worked in retail sales for Strauss,’ Kaufmann’s, and Macy’s for over 30 years.

Her beloved husband of nearly 61 years, Albert E. “Big Al” Klaric, whom she married September 26, 1959, preceded her in death September 22, 2020. Together, they raised a large family and never spent a night apart from each other.

Most important to Maria was her family. As “Nana,” she enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors, especially while attending their many activities and sporting events.

Maria leaves behind a daughter, Teri Tarr and her husband, Bill, of Warren, Ohio; two sons, Albert Klaric and his wife, Lynda, of Venice, Florida, and Frank Klaric and his wife, Missy, of Sharon; seven grandchildren, Zach Stanton and his wife, Rachel, Dylan Stanton, and Tyler Stanton and his girlfriend, Cassie Mattix, Ainsley and Camille Klaric, and Destiny and A.J. Klaric; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Jackson, Adam and Ryan Stanton; two brothers, Frank “Sonny” Negrea and Johnny Negrea; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Maria was preceded in death by a son, Ronn Klaric; eight sisters, Virginia, Sharon Ann, Dorothy, Florence “Flo,” Dolly, Betty, Frances, and Helen; and a brother, Michael.

Calling hour will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday August 26, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A memorial service will be held immediately following at 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. James Power, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.