SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Horvath, of Sharon, passed away peacefully in her home with her daughters at her side, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2023, and entered into Eternity at the age of 90.

Mrs. Horvath was born January 27, 1933, in Barsonyas, Hungary, a daughter of the late Bela and Teresz (Fekete) Szabo. She was educated in Hungary where she also worked for the Red Cross.

Maria was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the former Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Farrell.

She married her husband, Frank Horvath, on October 3, 1954, in Gyor, Hungary, and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2012. They had a true love story of marriage together for 58 years.

Maria and her husband, Frank, and their first daughter, Sue, who was 18 months old at the time, escaped during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. They left everything they owned, even a pot of potato soup on the stove, and gave their house key to the neighbor leaving with only the clothes on their backs. Together, they embarked on an incredible journey to emigrate to the United States, arriving in December of 1956. Their journey brought them to Sharon, Pennsylvania, which they called home for the rest of their lives.

Maria loved to read, especially history. She enjoyed a nursing career with St. John XXIII Home in Hermitage during her younger years and later worked as a nurse for UPMC Horizon in Farrell for 17 years. Nursing and caring for people were passions of hers. She retired from UPMC in 1997, however, retirement was not for her! So, she decided she wanted a career in selling women’s clothing and became a fashion consultant for The Winner Clothing Store in Downtown Sharon. Maria worked at The Winner for 13 years, and she herself was a very fashionable lady. Maria loved talking to people with her cute Hungarian accent and charmed people with her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. It was the perfect second career for her.

Maria loved traveling adventures. She and her husband, Frank, took numerous bus trips with Anderson Coach and Bortner Buses all around the country. They also took several cruises to different destinations. As their children were growing up, Maria made sure to take her family back to Hungary on several occasions during the summer months so her children knew their roots and extended family that they had left behind. These experiences gave their children so many wonderful memories to cherish.

When Maria put her mind to something, she did it! She and her husband were exercise enthusiasts and 40-year-members of the Buhl Club in Sharon. The Buhl Club was like family to them, and they made many great friends there.

Maria was an amazing cook, baker, and canner. These were truly her gifts and passions. She would often say her kitchen was her sanctuary and that cooking was like therapy to her. Her family got to be the primary beneficiaries of her delicious authentic Hungarian cuisine. Maria truly loved to entertain and single-handedly cooked for all of the holidays. She lived for the occasions where her family gathered together and loved watching everyone devour her dinners. Maria also enjoyed sharing her cooking with friends and neighbors. Nobody left her house hungry!

Maria’s zest for life made her presence and personality brighten up any room she walked into. As the matriarch of the family, her presence will be dearly missed and leave a void in her family’s lives. She has left the family with many memories to cherish.

Mom, Szeretunk teged, Istenveled Nyugodjon bekeben.

Maria is survived by two daughters, Sue Papay and her husband, Ernie, West Middlesex, and Maria Robb and her husband, Randy, Sharon; a son, Frank Horvath, also Sharon; five grandchildren of whom she was very proud, Ernie Papay and his wife, Michelle, Hermitage, Steve Papay, Sharon, Kelsey Senak and her husband, Alex, Seaford, DE, Ryan Robb, Arden, North Carolina, and Ross Robb, Sharon; and three great-grandchildren who were the apple of her eye and she was blessed to have, Ezekiel “Zeke,” Emersyn, and Jordyn Senak.

In addition to her husband and parents, Maria was preceded in death by three sisters and two nephews; all of whom remained in Hungary; and a step-granddaughter, Erin Robb.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 4:00 p.m., officiated by her grandchildren, Pastors Alex and Kelsey Senak, The Way Church, Seaford, DE.

Interment: Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery, Hermitage.

