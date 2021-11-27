Maria Grazia (Ricci) Donatelli, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Grazia (Ricci) Donatelli, 54, of Poland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021, in Hospice House.

Mrs. Donatelli was born January 31, 1967, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Michele and Maria R. (Moschillo) Ricci.

Maria was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, Warren, Ohio.

She was also a long-time member of the Boardman Rotary 3573.

Maria loved cooking Italian dishes for her children, especially chicken parmigiana and attending their numerous activities throughout the years. She also enjoyed traveling to Europe to visit her relatives.

Maria is survived by her daughter, Maria R. Donatelli of Lakewood, Ohio; a son, Marco A. Donatelli of Lakewood, Ohio; her brother, Antonio Ricci of Hartford, Ohio; her niece, Amanda Ricci-Von Oetinger of St. Augustine, Florida; her nephew, Michael Ricci of Cortland, Ohio and numerous cousins.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.