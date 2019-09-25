Marguerite P. Rooney, Wampum, PA – Obituary

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite P. Rooney, 86, of Wampum passed away peacefully Thursday evening, September 19, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Rooney was born September 30, 1932, in Wampum, a daughter of the late Bernard and Marie (McGuire) Maher.

She was a 1950 graduate of the former Wampum High School.

A homemaker, Marguerite dedicated her life to taking care of her family and their home.

She was a lifelong member of St. Monica’s Church, Wampum.

Her husband, James J. Rooney, whom she married July 18, 1953, passed away February 15, 1989.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia A. and Marcia A Rooney and a son, Brian P. Rooney, all of Wampum; two sisters, Mary Reynolds of Lafayette, Georgia and Kathy Maher of New Castle; a granddaughter, Mara Rooney and a great-grandson, Tanner Grimes.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Thomas Maher.

In keeping with her wishes, a private Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mary Church, New Castle.

Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.