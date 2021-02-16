Margie Theresa Wallace, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Theresa Wallace, 76, of New Castle, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday afternoon, February 13, 2021.

Mrs. Wallace was born September 11, 1944, in Bagalusa, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Sam Williams and Evelyn (Wooten) Green.

As a young girl, her family moved to New Castle where she later attended New Castle High School.

Primarily a homemaker, Margie also served as a counselor and mentor at the West Side Community Center, New Castle.

Margie was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church, New Castle, where she was a former church trustee, sang in the choir and served on the usher committee.

Known for her sewing and crafting talents, she enjoyed needlepoint, embroidery, cross stitch and quilting.

Her husband of 43 years, Herman “Bo” Wallace, whom she married January 24, 1965, preceded her in death March 14, 2008.

She is survived by a daughter, Angenette (Rennie) Coburn of Martinsville, Virginia; a sister, Emma Jean Mitchell of Mount Clemens, Michigan; three grandchildren, Samantha Wallace (Taron Carey), Mark Wallace (Julie) and Hope Wallace (Eugene Mills) and three great-grandchildren, Ava Wallace, Lena Wallace and Samaya Carey. She will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margie was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Williams, an aunt and best friend, Lavern Purdue and a brother-in-law, Tom Wallace.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Mark Wallace, 305 Home Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, funeral services have been postponed for a future date when it becomes safe to gather publicly.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.