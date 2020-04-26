Margie Joan Stachowiak, New Castle, Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Joan Stachowiak, 86, of New Castle passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center- Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Stachowiak was born December 5, 1933, in New Castle, a daughter of Charles L. St. John, Sr. and Thelma Kennedy St. John.

Margie was employed by the Human Service Center, New Castle and worked in their housing division as a residential coordinator for many years. She previously worked as a nurse’s aide at the former St. Francis Hospital and as a private duty nurse in patient’s homes.

Margie was a member of Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary Church, New Castle.

She was also a member of the Keystone Clowns, the Christian Mothers of Mahoningtown and volunteered at Southern Care Hospice.

Margie enjoyed poetry, art and reading.

Her husband of 43 years, Bernard P. Stachowiak, whom she married, July 25, 1950, passed away August 8, 1993.

She is survived by four sons, Robert E. (Sue) Stoviak, of Canton, Ohio, Mark A. (Frances) Stachowia, Paul Randall (Beth) Stachowiak, all of New Castle and Blaine Edwin (Phyllis) Stachowiak, of West Pittsburg; a sister, Allene (Lester) Blayney, of New Castle; a sister-in-law, Helen St. John, of Ellwood City; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; 19 step great-grandchildren; nine step great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margie was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles L. St John, Jr. and Robert E. St. John; four sisters, Judith Marie St. John, Arlene Whitehouse, Shirley White and Brenda McCurdy.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions can be made to the Boys Town Organization, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements entrusted to the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Sharon