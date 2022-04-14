WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peg passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022, after an extended illness at Westminster Thurber Nursing Home in Columbus, Ohio. She was 86. She moved to the Columbus area after her husband’s passing to ultimately live with her oldest son and wife until two years ago.

Peggy, as her family called her, was born on September 18, 1935, in Hilliards, Pennsylvania to John and Myrtle Cleo Reedy. She was the youngest daughter of ten children and grew up in Hilliards and Boyers, Pennsylvania surrounded by family.

She was a 1953 graduate of Concord High School.

Peg met Harold Tonks while a teenager and they were married on June 30, 1955. Together, always as a team, they settled in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and raised three sons and a foster daughter, Gary, Burt, Rodney and Deanna. Gary and his wife Sheila, of Hilliard, Ohio, Burt and his wife, Cindy, of Charleston, South Carolina and Rodney and his wife, Elissa, of Elwood City survive.

Peg’s first love was her family, especially her three boys, who she prayed for every night on her knees. She was a long-time active member of the West Middlesex United Methodist Church while serving as Den Mother for her two older boys and working in the school cafeteria so she could be closer to her youngest son. She was then employed by and retired from Charlie’s Specialties for many years.

She enjoyed annual vacations with her family when her children were young and then regular trips to Las Vegas with her husband after they had grown.

In addition to her sons, she is survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her beloved brother-in-law, Terry Flaugher of Sharon.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, with Rev. Earl Butterfield, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage

