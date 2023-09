NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Russin, 85, of New Castle passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 in St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle. Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.