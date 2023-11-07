SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Provenzano, 75, of Sharon passed away Monday afternoon, November 6, 2023, in Quality of Life Services, New Castle.

Ms. Provenzano was born January 3, 1948, in Lima, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Phyllis (Townsley) Provenzano.

She graduated high school in Baltimore, Maryland. She completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at Grove City College, ultimately earning a Master’s in Education.



Margaret worked in education for over 20 years. Firstly, for Sharon High School as a homebound tutor, specifically for students in advanced placement math and science classes. Later, she taught as a high school math teacher in North Carolina until her retirement in 2013.



One of her favorite hobbies was knitting and she especially enjoyed making blankets for each family member for their special event, such as a wedding or graduation. An exceptional baker, she made a variety of breads, cinnamon rolls, and cakes, but her specialty was her oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, which her children continue to make. An avid reader, Margaret also enjoyed taking part in medieval reenactments, singing, and telling stories around the fire.



Margaret is survived by two sons, Timothy Scoff, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Michael Scoff, of Greenville; a daughter, Misa (Eric) McAnallen, of Ellwood City; two sisters, Carol (John) Smith, of Middletown, DE, and Bonnie (Robert) Chrysler, of Bigfork, Montana, and Harlingen, Texas; two grandchildren, Alexander and Kethryveris “Kat” Scoff; and a step-granddaughter, Sara Purdy.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N Sharpsville Ave, Sharon, PA 16146.



In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.