HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” (Kerins) Elliott, 81, of Hermitage, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Elliott was born October 18, 1941, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Dan and Mary (Henighan) Kerins.

She was a 1959 graduate of Sharon High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Edinboro Teachers College and later, a master’s degree from Slippery Rock University.

She also honorably served her country in the U.S. Army, doing cryptology while stationed in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Peggy began her teaching career as a substitute at the Hickory School District prior to accepting a full-time position at the former St. Anthony’s Parochial Grade School. She retired in 2008, from Notre Dame Parochial Grade School, Hermitage, where she taught elementary science and served as the school’s Principal.

Peggy was an active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Lector.

She was also heavily involved in planning her class reunions and activities. Additionally, she was the secretary of her husband’s class reunion committee, Hickory Class of 1957.

A music enthusiast, in her spare time she enjoyed taking lessons and playing piano.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Elliott, whom she married on August 8, 1964; two sons, Jay Elliott and his wife, Jennifer Rogin-Elliott, of Alexandria, Virginia and Chris Elliott and his wife, Kristy, of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Teague, Maiya, Ali and Christopher Elliott; four sisters, Kay (Dick) Santell of Hermitage, Mary Lynn (Bob) Grande of North Canton, Ohio, Ginny (Bill) Gruenenwald of Trafford, Pennsylvania and Susanne (Bill) Hamilton of Hermitage; four brothers, Danny (Kay) Kerins of Palm Coast, Florida, Billy (Kathy) Kerins of Naples, Florida, Jimmy Kerins of Hermitage and Mike (Lori) Kerins, Carolina Shores, North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Prince of Peace Center, 502 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121. 724-346-5777 or popc@princeofpeacecenter.org.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., until the time of the Mass, Monday, October 24, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Richard Allen and Rev. John Hindman, co-celebrating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.