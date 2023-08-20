NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. “Peggy” Ross, 83, of New Castle, passed away early Saturday morning, August 19, 2023, in The Grove at New Wilmington.

Peggy was born November 21, 1939, in New Castle, a daughter of Michael and Eleanor (Heckart) Bowden.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School in 1957.

Primarily a homemaker, she also worked for Bell Telephone of New Castle as a young woman and as a secretary for Bethel Presbyterian Church in Enon Valley.

Peggy was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church of New Castle, now Grace U.M. Ministry.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she loved vacationing at the beach, enjoyed dancing and was a talented organist.

Peggy is survived by a son, Linden Brown (Brenda) of North Beaver Township; two daughters, Andrea Nobrega (Martin) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Robin Blach (Pascal) of Valencia, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Donald Bowden of New Castle and Richard Bowden (Lee) of Canfield, Ohio; four grandchildren, Chelsea and Shelby Brown, Brittany Clarke and Brandon Nobrega; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Isaac.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Bill LaVelle, officiating.

Interment, Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

