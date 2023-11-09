HERMITAGE Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Kolbrich, 89, of Hermitage, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Kolbrich was born on January 7, 1934, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Victoria (Peluso) Donak.

She was a 1952 graduate of Sharon High School.

Over the years, Peg worked at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp., the former W.T. Grant Company, Hermitage, and retired as a caseworker in the Unemployment Office, Sharon.

Peg was a devoted member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and on the funeral committee.

She always enjoyed an active social life, serving as a secretary/treasurer for the mixed bowling league, treasurer of AARP #3616, Hermitage, a member of numerous card clubs, and was part of the infamous “Grant Girls” that met monthly for decades following the closing of W.T. Grant store. Peg and her husband had lifelong friends who met every Friday for dinner, a movie, and card playing. Once she made a friend, they remained friends forever. She also loved spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world.

Her husband, Robert Kolbrich, whom she married on September 1, 1956, passed away on January 13, 2005.

She is survived by two children, Dianne (Jim) Pounds, and Ronald (Sandy) Kolbrich; and her grandchildren, Aaron and Dylan Pounds.

In addition to her parents and husband, Peg was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Brice; and a brother, James Donak.

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice and all their staff for providing gentle and loving care for Margaret at her home until her passing.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Gentiva Hospice, 26 Nesbitt Rd., #200, New Castle, PA 16105.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday (11/13/2023) in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.