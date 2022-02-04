NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mandus-Orgovan, 80 of New Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022 at The Grove in New Wilmington.

Margaret was born October 12, 1941. She was one of nine children born in Washington, Pennsylvania where she attended high school.

Margaret was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed gardening, beading, crochet, puzzle books and cooking with her specialty being lasagna. Her favorite TV show was the Golden Girls. Margaret’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her grandson, Christopher R. Allen and his significant other, Karin Sanders, of West Middlesex; one daughter, Valerie Ransford and her four grandchildren, of Buffalo, New York and one great-granddaughter, Harley SkyLynn Allen, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Isgro II; her second commonwealth husband of 30 years, Mitchell Mandus “Pappy Mitch”; three daughters, Lisa Isgro, Christina Ann Allen and Patricia Price; son, Frank Isgro III; son-in-law, Thomas Ransford and grandson, Thomas P. Allen.

There will be no service per Margaret’s request.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.