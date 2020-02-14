Margaret M. Rimko, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret M. Rimko, 97, a lifelong resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday morning, February 8, 2020, in her residence.

Mrs. Rimko was born in the very same house on February 20, 1922, a daughter of the late John J. and Mary E. (Nugent) Keaveny.

She attended the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School and graduated from Sharon High School in 1940.

A dedicated wife and loving mother, Margaret devoted her life to caring for her family and their home. Prior to the birth of her children, she worked in both the mailing and accounting offices of the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. In 1973, she began working alongside her daughter, Connie, at Daffin’s Candies in Sharon, retiring in 2001.

Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

While her children were young, she volunteered as a Den Mother. Later in life she enjoyed traveling with her sisters and children, most notably to experience her heritage in Ireland, travel through Europe, and visit family in California, Hawaii, and Colorado. Margaret cherished her lifelong friendship of more than 70 years with Eileen Oster.

Her husband, Michael Rimko, whom she married August 23, 1947, passed away January 27, 2004.

Surviving are three daughters, Connie (David) Leon, West Middlesex; Sheila (Eddy) Schumacher, Colorado and Kathleen (Kelvin) Ho, Hawaii; three sons, Robert (Virginia) Rimko, Transfer; Tom (Cindy) Rimko, Jamestown; and Kevin (Karen King) Rimko, Farrell; four sisters, Monica Grundmann, Mary (Jerry) Bynum, Eileen (Ed) Staal and Joanne (Phil) Hernandez, all of California; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Derksen, Stephen Rimko, Jessica (Chris) Duncan, Kasha (Prentis Hemphill) Ho, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Rimko, Melissa (Jason) Hummell, Jenna Rimko, Alaina Ho, and Kelsey Zurawsky and six great-grandchildren, Finley and Gracie Hummell, Blaire and Drew Duncan and Emily and Claire Derksen.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by three brothers, Austin, Jack and Maurice Keaveny, and her sister, Kathleen Burch.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



Memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman officiating.

