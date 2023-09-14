HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Scully, 97, a longtime resident of Patagonia passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 13, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Scully was born July 7, 1926, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Herman J. and Margaret J. (Becker) Heubel.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1944 graduate of Sharon High School.

Primarily a homemaker, Margaret worked for McDowell National Bank in Sharon prior to the birth of her children and later returned to work for the bank after her children were grown.

A devout Catholic, Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Church and formerly a longtime member of Church of the Sacred Heart, both in Sharon, where she volunteered for C.C.D. and other church activities. She was a founding member of the Pro-Life of Mercer County and remained active in the organization throughout her life.

An avid card player, Margaret was a member of several bridge clubs and enjoyed bowling at Thorton Hall well into her 80s. A hostess by nature, she enjoyed having friends and family over for all occasions and holidays.

Her husband, Bernard Dennis Scully, whom she married October 23, 1948, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, preceded her in death December 26, 2009.

Margaret is survived by five children, Bernadette Scully of Sharon, Dennis Scully (Ilka) of Astoria, New York, David Scully of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Richard Scully (Linda) of Rochester, New York and Philip Scully of Fairport, New York; ten grandchildren, Erin, Sarah, Kevin, Tommy, Patrick, Rick, Kate, Brittany and Morgan Scully and Sari Fisher and two sisters-in-law, Leone M. Heubel and Judy Kellog.

In addition to her husband and parents, Margaret was preceded in death by three infant children, Edward, Margaret Ann and Michael Jude Scully; a sister, Kathryn Clark (Jim) and five brothers, John, Thomas (Jeanne), Bernard, William and Herman (Phyllis) Heubel.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Pro-Life Mercer County, P.O. Box 885, Sharon, PA 16146, or St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of Mass, on Saturday, September 16, in St. Rose Cemetery, Dutch Lane, Hermitage. Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in St. Rose Chapel, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A celebration of Margaret’s life is also being planned for a future date.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

