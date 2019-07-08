Margaret “Jean” Kennedy, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Jean” Kennedy, 101, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mahoningtown, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Kennedy was born March 29, 1918, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Paul L. and Margaret A. (Campbell) Humphrey. She was a lifelong area resident and attended New Castle schools.

Jean retired from Troutman’s Department Store, New Castle, where she worked in the office for 20 years. During the late 1930’s, she was employed by Johnson Bronze, New Castle, where she met her beloved husband, James W. Kennedy. The two were married July 13, 1940 and together enjoyed 38 years of marriage prior to his passing on March 20, 1978.

Jean was a member of Savannah United Methodist Church, Shenango Township.

She was also member of The Order of the Eastern Star and Past Worthy High Priestess of Martha Shrine 13, New Castle and a member of the Wimodausis Club, Grove City Shrine 53.

An avid reader, she also enjoyed playing cards and bowling. Most notably, Jean was a kind woman whom loved spending time with others and was undoubtedly a “people person.”

She is survived by a son, Paul W. (Patricia) Kennedy of Rector, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Sheila Smith of Fostoria, Ohio, Teresa (Mark) Dixon of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Judd (Mary Grace) Kennedy of Washington D.C. and Laura Kennedy, also Washington D.C.; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Robert “Pete” (Karen) Peterson of The Villages, Florida and a special great-nephew, Paul Lamison, Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Richard Kennedy; her stepmother, Helen Crooks Ricker Humphrey; four sisters, Nellie Humphrey, Anna Belle McPherson, Pauline Peterson Bailey and Dorothy Cook Dinsmore; a brother, Frank Humphrey and two stepbrothers, Robert and Richard Ricker.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, in the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Long, officiating.

Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Mahoningtown.

