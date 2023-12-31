HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret J. “Janie” Saxion, 92, of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Saxion was born on March 12, 1931, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Gara) Gross.

She was a 1949 graduate of the former Penn High School, Greenville.

Prior to her marriage, she worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron, Greenville and the former F.W. Woolworth Company and Dr. Standish Kahl, DDS.

A homemaker most of her life, she also assisted her husband by doing secretarial work at his insurance agency.

Janie was a charter member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. A talented sewer and seamstress, she also belonged to church’s quilters group and assisted in making several banners for special occasions.

She enjoyed volunteering during the elections at her poll. While staying in Florida, Janie was active in the local Red Hats Society.

A cancer survivor, she was in remission since 1990.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, George P. Saxion, whom she married on September 20, 1952; two daughters, Cynthia Saxion Batcher and her husband Keith of Canton, Georgia and Susan Marie Saxion and her fiancé, Martin Ferguson of Winchester, Virginia; a son, Steven M. Saxion and his wife Tina of Rock Creek, Ohio; six grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Janie was preceded in death by an infant sister, Dorothy Helen Gross.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15232.

Calling hours will be 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 6, 2024 in the Church of Notre Dame, with Reverend Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Greenville.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.