HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Hutz, 100, of Hermitage, passed away at 5:29 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Hutz was born January 16, 1922, in New Castle, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late George and Magdalena (Strasenick) Mathews.

She retired from the former GC Murphy’s in Sharon, with 25 years of service. She was also employed at Shenango China, New Castle.

Margaret was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She was an avid collector of barbie dolls and teddy bears. She also loved scratch-off lottery tickets, Pizza Joe’s veggie pizza and mountain dew.

Her husband, Steven Hutz, whom she married on December 20, 1942, passed away on January 3, 1997.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by two sisters, Lilian Cimperman and Anne Cataldi and three brothers, Joseph, George and Frank Mathews.

Calling hour will be 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday, June 2, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.