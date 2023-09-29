SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Faber-Radachy, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Margaret was born on November 11, 1926, a daughter of Samuel and Anna Faber.

A proud woman, she took pride in her independence and being able to have purchased her own home. Margaret loved her family deeply.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Cochenour and Linda Yassem; a son, Edward Radachy, Sr.; two grandchildren, Edward Radachy, Jr. and Emily Hatley; and one great-grandchild, Stryker Hatley.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Radachy; and a son, Wilbert Radachy.

There are no goodbyes for us. You will always be forever in our hearts. The best is yet to come, rest in peace and we will meet again one day.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.