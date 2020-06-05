Margaret F. Williams, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. Williams, 95, of Sharon, died peacefully in her sleep on June 3, 2020 in her home.

Mrs. Williams was born September 13, 1924, in Sharon, to the late George and Celia Pierce.

Margaret graduated Sharon High School in 1942.

Margaret married Russell P. Williams in November of 1945. They had two children, Jane and Russell.

She owned Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio, in Sharon, for 60 years, retiring at the age of 93.

An accomplished seamstress, Margaret enjoyed sewing, and her baking skills were legend. Rarely was there a day when one couldn’t find homemade cookies or a freshly baked pie in the kitchen.

Throughout her adult life, she volunteered her time and talents to benefit local charities, including AARP and Quota Club.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Jane Campbell, of Sharon and her son Russell and his wife Sheila Williams, of Longmont, Colorado; four grandchildren, Christine, Craig, Jason, and Sabrina; 11 great-grandchildren, Ella, Violet, Paige, Nikki, Noelle, Alexandra, Kimi, Sage, Spencer, Gabriel and Vivien; three great-great-grandchildren, Ashton, Carmen and Rory and countless others who called her “Grandma”.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do something kind for someone in need. Just like Grandma would.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell.

There are no services.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

