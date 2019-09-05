Margaret Esther Tinglum, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On the 26th of November 1988 in Longview, Washington, the precious sound of Margie’s first breath of life billed the hearts of her parents Hillis and Catherine (Calleja) Tinglum with joy and thanksgiving. Thank you Lord for the 30 years you gave us together.

Margaret was known by many names…Margie, Maggie, Mags, Mudge, Scooterbutt and Picklenose. She was stunningly beautiful inside and out and had a heart without borders for the suffering. Margie loved the Lord and served him by giving her time, resources, hope and smiles to the homeless, the hungry, the abused, the lonely and to those fighting for a life free from addiction. She put the needs of others before her own wellbeing, always lifting, never judging.

As a child, Margie wanted to be a nurse and help children in Africa; she was a child of God. Her love for Jesus led her on a mission’s trip to Juarez, Mexico to share Jesus with many children and to show his love in action by helping to build a house. She attended Grace Chapel when in Hermitage. Her years were filled with family outings, 4 H and her blue ribbon dog Krisjahn, soccer, figure skating, swim team, cross county, softball and math teams, theater, photography, and hot chocolate with candy canes after sledding Mill’s Hill with her brother Jahn. She shared her beautiful voice singing duets with her dad in church. Margie was happy to make some memories together with her siblings Jacqueline, John and Nicholas Reilly and grandmother Esther Tinglum in Wisconsin this summer.

She never took for granted the simple quiet things in life, such as the beauty of a rising or setting sun. She would always remark how God is such an artist, take a picture and send it with the caption “wish you were here.”

Margie’s favorite time of all was when she was snuggling with her children Isabella and Isaac. This was also their favorite time of all. She loved reading with them, long talks and silly stories, doing their hair and cheerleading for them at their activities. Margie was honest with them about her sobriety struggles and they supported her with homemade pictures, hugs and prayers.

Margie’s life and light will forever be cherished by her family that loved her “forever and always, no matter what”. She knew how deeply she was loved and chose that motto for her tattoo.

Left to carry Margie’s light forward until joining her in Heaven are her children, Isabella and Isaac Delong; parents, Hillis and Catherine Tinglum; siblings, Jahn Tinglum, Jacqueline Reilly, John Reilly and Nicholas Reilly; niece, Nadia Bailey; grandparents, Esther Tinglum and Pedro and Margaret Calleja; aunts and uncles, Lori (Calleja) and Gary Rendick, Gary and Renee Calleja, Penny Tinglum and Jay, Jay Tinglum, Liesel and Tim Reilly and cousins, Ryan and Michael Rendick, Brad and Jarett Calleja, Michelle and Lisa Tinglum, Kristen Reilly, Rebecca (Rob) Gula, Adam (Tanna) Derringer, Bren (Stephanie) Derringer.

Margie was predeceased by her grandfather, “Papa” Jahn Tinglum; a nephew, Tyler Tinglum and an uncle, Raymond Calleja.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to ROAR (Removing Obstacles to Assist Recovery) Center, 912 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A celebration of life will be at 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.