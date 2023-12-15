FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Owens, 74, of Farrell passed away late Thursday evening, December 14, 2023, in her home.

Ms. Owens was born February 3, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roger and Sophia (Klein) Owens.

For many years, Margaret worked as an in-home caretaker for Caregivers Plus in Hermitage.

Margaret was of the Methodist Faith.

A talented crafter, she liked to sew and make giant wreaths to adorn large windows or doors. Margaret loved spending time at the beach, especially while collecting shells or shark teeth.

She is survived by a daughter, Jackie Attaway, of Farrell; a sister, Cynthia Grastat, of Georgia; two grandchildren, Victoria Litwiler (Travis) and David Alan Attaway, Jr.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine Paul and Gayle Foltz.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.