Margaret E. ‘Muncey’ Schneider, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. ‘Muncey’ Schneider of Hermitage, formerly of Oakwood Drive, Brookfield, passed away Wednesday (06/16/21) after a brief illness.

Muncey, as she was most commonly known, was born November 16, 1935, in Sharon, one of three children born to Julius and Helen (Kormos) Darko.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1953.

Following high school, Muncey attended what was Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1956 as a Registered Nurse.

She spent 40 years in the nursing field, retiring from the office of Dr’s Perfett and Gallagher.

Muncey was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon; and a former member of St. Bernadette’s Church, Masury, Ohio.

She had a talent for crafting, most notably wreaths she made for family, friends, and various non-profit organizations to be raffled off as a fundraiser. Muncey also enjoyed being outdoors working in her flower garden.

She was married to the late John R. Schneider on June 6, 1959 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Farrell, and he preceded her in death Nov. 4, 2014.

Muncey is survived by her three children, Kathleen Preskitt and her husband Ed, Fort Worth, Texas; Kevin Schneider, South Pymatuning Twp.; and Laura Schneider, Pulaski; a sister, Vivian Marley, Conneaut, Ohio; a brother-in-law, William (Lorie) Schneider, Park Ridge, Illinois and sisters-in-law, Arlene Darko and Barbara Schneider; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard R. Darko and brother-in-law, Raymond J. Marley.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Buhl Regional Health Foundation, 701 Pierce Ave., Suite 1, Sharpsville, PA, 16150.

Calling hours: In keeping with Muncey’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, 779 Dutch Lane, Hermitage, PA, 16148, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage

Arrangements by J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY Inc., 1090 E. State St. Sharon.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.