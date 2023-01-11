MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Freeman, 80, of Mercer, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Wednesday evening, January 10, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Freeman was born on March 12, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of Victor Edward and Dorothy Mae (Thomas) Litwiler.

She was a 1960 graduate of Farrell High School and attended the Practical Nursing program at Sharon General Hospital.

Upon completion of her training at the hospital, Margaret briefly worked there as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She ultimately retired from St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, where she was employed for nearly 40 years.

An avid reader, she had an extensive collection of books. She also enjoyed making dollhouses, crocheting and knitting.

Her husband, David C. Freeman, whom she married on December 8, 1983, passed away on September 25, 2000.

She is survived by a daughter, Laura Parola and her fiancé Joseph Santell, Jr., Transfer; a son, Daniel Lopaze and his wife Cecelia, Los Angeles, California; three stepchildren, Gloria Rowe and her husband Gary, Hermitage, Gerald Freeman and his wife Francine, and David Freeman and his wife Eva, all of Sharon; three grandchildren, Ashley Lopaze, Tiffany Johnson and Christina Fair; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Litwiler and Nathaniel Okhtokiyuk-Johnson; and many step-grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers, Victor Edward Litwiler, West Middlesex, Thomas Litwiler, and Ross Litwiler and his wife Tina, all of Sharon.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Lopaze and Victor Ross Litwiler; a son-in-law, Edward Parola; and a grandson, Anthony Johnson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

In keeping with Margaret’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.