Margaret Cione, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven received a new angel Thursday morning, December 3, 2020, as Margaret (Harkulich) Cione, 97, of Hermitage, left her earthly home to join her husband of 61 years, William J. Cione and son, Mark Cione.

Mrs. Cione was born January 25, 1923, in Sharon, a daughter of Michael and Anna (Ciganok) Harkulich.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1941.

A remarkable lady, Marge devoted her life to raising seven children and caring for their home.

She was a true angel on earth who will be dearly missed.

Marge was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Primarily a homemaker, Marge previously worked for the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

She was active in the Boy Scouts of America and Wengler Elementary PTA, both Sharon and was a member of the Farrell VFW Auxiliary, Post 5286.

She is survived by five daughters, Barbara Becker, Sharon, Kathleen Shamrock, Warren, Ohio, Sandra Combine and her husband, Tony, Beaver, Pennsylvania, Lianne Greer and her companion, Bill Fedorko, Hermitage and Lisa Callahan and her husband, Shawn, Hermitage; a son, Melvin Cione, Hermitage; six grandchildren, Chris Becker, Patrick Greer, Ian Cione, Nathan Cione, Cali Cione and Krysta Cione and three great-grandchildren, Luke and Beau Becker and Sophie Greer.

In addition to her husband and son; Marge was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and five brothers.

All services will be held privately.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.