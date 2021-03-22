Margaret B. “Marge” Callen, Greenville, PA



GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. “Marge” Callen, 96, of St. John XXIII Home, formerly a longtime resident of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 21, 2021.

Marge was born December 29, 1924, in Greenville, the daughter of the late William A. and Margaret A. (Green) Bubeck.

She was a 1943 graduate of the former Penn High School, also in Greenville.

For more than 33 years, Marge was employed by Bell Telephone. She started her career in Wilmington, Delaware to help with the war effort during World War II and continued her career at Bell of Pennsylvania, working in both the Greenville and Sharon offices. She then accepted a position with Ohio Bell, which later became AT&T, Youngstown, Ohio. Marge remained with the company until their closing in 1988, retiring as a supervisor in the Operations Service Dept. During her time in the telecommunication industry, she was active in the Communication Workers Association (CWA) and Telephone Pioneers of America.

Marge was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Greenville.

With a passion for serving her community and helping others, Marge remained active in many organizations, including her service as a past member of both Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 63; and White Shrine of Jerusalem, Shrine 47, both of Greenville; as well as being a long-time participant in the Women of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America). Other notable contributions included serving as the Past President of the PTA for Transfer Elementary School, serving as a Past Girl Scout Leader; and playing an integral role in organizing the Midget Football Program in the Reynolds Area.

Marge had an equal passion for Pittsburgh sports, being a fan of Pittsburgh Steeler football and Pittsburgh Pirates baseball. Marge also loved college basketball with a partiality for the Duke Blue Devils.

Her beloved husband, James C. Callen, whom she married August 18, 1952, preceded her in death July 26, 1973.

Marge is survived by a daughter, Margaret Ann (Douglas) Watts, Edinboro, Pennsylvania and a son, George William (Cheryl) Callen, and grandson Garrett, North Bethesda, Maryland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marge was preceded in death by three brothers, Merle, Lawrence, and Karl Bubeck and her long-time friend Cyril Wasko.

The family is grateful to Theresa and Lisa, exceptional caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place Greenville, PA 16125; or the American Heart Association, online at www.heart.org.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Roth Library of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, in the church, with Rev. Brenda Martin, pastor, officiating.

A private burial will take place at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.



