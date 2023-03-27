BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Lisovitch, 92 of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, March 22, 2023, in the Haven Convalescent Home, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Lisovitch was born on February 7, 1931, in Masury, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Hrabosky) Belus.

She attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School, Sharon and was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

Prior to becoming a mother and dedicated homemaker, Margaret worked at the former GC Murphy and Co. in Sharon.

Margaret was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Vienna, Ohio. Prior to the church’s consolidation, she was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Church, where she sang on the choir.

She enjoyed making crafts, sewing and crocheting. Throughout the years, she made several afghans for family and friends. Margaret also found joy in gardening and canning.

She is survived by her husband, Richard O. Lisovitch, whom she married on September 19, 1953, in the former Sacred Heart Church in Sharon; three daughters, Kathy Carna and her husband, James, of New Castle, Jeanie Charles of Atlanta, Georgia and Joan Susany of Youngstown, Ohio; two sons, David Lisovitch, Cleveland, Ohio and Mark Lisovitch and his wife, Mary, of New Springfield, Ohio; a brother, Paul Belus of Moreland, Ohio; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a son, Francis Lisovitch; two sisters, Helen (Paul) Yonchak and Mary (Joe) Adamchick; a brother, John Belus; a sister-in-law, Aileen Belus and her husband’s sister, Mary Louise (Lisovitch) Weiser and her husband, Harold.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, at www.ALZ.org

Respecting Margaret’s wishes, there are no calling hours. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

