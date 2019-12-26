Margaret Ann Cave, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Ann Cave, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, Christmas morning, December 25, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, with her loving family by her side.

She was 87.

Mrs. Cave was born October 1, 1932, in Sharon, the oldest child of the late Wilbert “Pete” Pryts and Margaret (Walsh) Pryts.

A lifelong Sharon resident, she was a 1950 graduate of Sharon High School and earned her RN degree from the former Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing.

Peggy began her nursing career at Sharon General Hospital and retired in 1996 from what is now UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, where she was employed for 36 years.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and a former active member of Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

Peggy was the matriarch of her family, whom her world revolved around. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were the joy of her life and attending their scholastic, athletic and special activities, such as plays, recitals and school musicals. She looked forward to spending the holidays at her daughters’ home when the entire family was together.

Peggy also enjoyed music, traveling and cooking.

Surviving are her husband, James “Waxy” Cave, whom she married May 1, 1959; two daughters, Connie Cave, at home and Nancy Luce and her husband, Brian, of Sharpsville; two sons, James Cave (Sally Zamborski), of Evans City and John Cave (Vikki Gruitza), of Sharon; four grandchildren, whom she adored, Jennifer and Matthew Luce and James and Sarah Cave and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Shalia Koehl and her husband, John and their daughter, Carina.

Besides her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Sakony and Judith Kratko and three brothers, Jerry, Tom and Teddy Pryts.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607 (myeloma.org).

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Incorporated, 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.