Margaret A. Kuzel, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Marge” A. Kuzel, a daughter of the late George P. Fox, Sr. and Dorothy E. (Kuzel) Fox, peacefully departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family.

Margaret was born on October 21, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Sharon.

She attended St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School and Sharon High School.

Margaret was an optical technician at the Beitler McKee Optical Company’s former Sharon location and also worked at the former Sunset Trophies.

A devout member of St Joseph’s Church, Sharon, Margaret regularly attended Masses and volunteered her services.

In her “heyday,” she was a catcher for the local adult softball league.

She is survived by her four sisters, Mary C. (Fox) Gaborko, Monica L. (Fox) Lazor, Dorothy A. Fox and her husband, Michael and Tina M. (Fox) Hovis and her husband, Ron; two brothers, Paul A. Fox and his wife, Rosie and Daniel E. Fox and his wife, Karen; a sister-in-law, Judy Fox, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her partner of 52 years, Madeline “Jackie” Verrill; a brother, George P. Fox, Jr.; a niece, Kristen L. (Fox) Stefan; a nephew, Adin Lee MacPhail Hovis and a brother-in-law, Bill Gaborko.

Marge loved to make people laugh and she will be missed by many.

The family suggests memorial contributions can be directed to either, St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon; or a local animal shelter.

Calling hours are private.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 31, in St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

