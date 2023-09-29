SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia L. Lenhart, 89, of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, September 28, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Lenhart was born November 4, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Ferguson) Johnson.

A 1952 graduate of Withrow High School, Cincinnati, and earned a bachelor of arts in education from the University of Cincinnati.

A homemaker, Marcia also taught elementary and special education for many years, both full-time and as a substitute.

A woman of faith, Marcia was a member of St. John Orthodox Church, Hermitage, and previously a longtime member of St. Mark Orthodox Church, Liberty, Ohio, where she served as choir director and taught Sunday School. A Polio survivor at the age of three, Marcia derived her courage from her strong faith and instilled that faith in her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed being active in the community and had served in various capacities, most notably as Vice Chair of the Republican Party for Mercer Co. and President of the ladies auxiliary for the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Society.

Marcia was a classically trained soprano vocalist, and once had the opportunity to perform for then Vice President, Richard Nixon.

She also enjoyed painting, crafting, and sewing. Marcia took great pride in using her artistry to serve her family and friends, creating many meaningful keepsakes throughout her life. An exceptional cook, Marcia never reserved her finest China for special occasions, but insisted on using it regularly for family.

Her husband of 68 years, Dr. Leonard J. Lenhart, whom she married April 14, 1955, survives at their home in Sharpsville.

Marcia is also survived by three daughters, Kathy Abraham (Dan), Grand Rapids, Michigan, Karen ElGrissy (Albert), Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Elizabeth Lenhart, Atlanta, Georgia; a son, L. John Lenhart, Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Alexandra and Adam ElGrissy, Trevor and Sean Lenhart, and Gabriella and Megan Sanchez; three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Matthew, and Marin.

In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Bauman and Virginia Zart.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. John Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – Noon on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in St. John Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at noon on Tuesday, in the church, with Rev. David Mastroberte, officiating.

Interment: St. John Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

