Marcia Adele Chikosky, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Adele Chikosky, 67, of Mercer, formerly of Sharon, passed away following a two-year fight with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Grove City Hospital.

Ms. Chikosky was born June 25, 1954, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Mathew John and Matilda (Kraute) Chikosky.

A 1972 graduate of Sharon High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Youngstown State University in 1977.

Marcia was employed as section manager for Bank One in Youngstown, Ohio. Previously, she worked for Trumbull Credit Bureau, Warren, Ohio, First National Bank and the former Charlene and Co Hair Design, both in Hermitage.

Marcia served as the advisory board chair for Arc of Mercer County.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Ashley Adele Chikosky, of Sharon; a sister, Marilyn (Bob) Hamay, of South Fayette Township, Pennsylvania and a brother, Matthew (Karen) Chikosky, of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Chester and Mary Kraute and her paternal grandparents, Adam and Frances Czajkowski.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Diversified Family Services, 5454 East State St., Hermitage, PA 16148; or Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission, 8406 Sharon-Mercer Rd., Mercer, PA 16137.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service, Wednesday August 4, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.