Marcia A. Gibbons, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia A. Gibbons, 83, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville.

Mrs. Gibbons was born October 7, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Luigi and Rose (Frank) Revale.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Sharon High School.

Prior to her marriage, Marcia worked as a secretary at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

Her husband, Thomas M. Gibbons, whom she married April 12, 1958, preceded in her death December 25, 2018.

A devout Catholic, Marcia was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She simply loved being a mother. Marcia was an exceptional cook, baker and a talented seamstress and enjoyed making clothing for her children. She also enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching and ceramic classes. Real favorites for her were hikes at Moraine State Park, walks through Buhl Park or on the beach, dancing (especially the Jitterbug), motorcycle rides with her husband, Tom and family or friends and playing cards and board games with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah A. Stiger (Bruce), Mercer and Colleen A. Gardner (David), Sharpsville; two sons, Michael T. Gibbons of Lexington, South Carolina and Thomas P. Gibbons (Regina), Harleysville, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Devin B. (Stiger) Moore (Benjamin), Kory T. (fiancée, Taylor Vonk) Stiger, Kala A. (Gardner) Plasterer (Kyle), Krista B. (fiancé, Nathan Ash) Gardner, Taylor P. and Brandon M. Gibbons and Thomas P. Gibbons, Jr. and Jenna M. Gibbons; two great-grandchildren, Presley B. and Brady J. Moore and a sister, Angeline Megyesi.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marcia was preceded in death by three sisters, Elizabeth Garrick, Katherine Heath and Rose Swartz and three brothers, Leonard and Simon Revale and Louis Revale, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours and Mass of Christian burial will be held privately.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

