Marc Douglas Morris, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marc Douglas Morris, Sr., 52, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 6, 2019, in his home.

Marc was born June 2, 1968, in Farrell, a son of Emanuel and Amelia (Engrao) Kostas.

He was a 1987 graduate of Sharon High School where he was a member of its football team. Marc still followed local high school football.

He was a truck driver all of his life. Throughout his career he worked for several paving and transportation companies.

Marc had a passion for music and animals. He followed NASCAR and football, in particular the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed browsing on social media and being on the road traveling. Marc was always happiest around the holidays, being with his family and enjoying delicious food.

He is survived by a daughter, Gina Morris; a son, Marc Morris, Jr., both of Youngstown, Ohio; his father, Emanuel Kostas of Sharon; two sisters, Gina Kostas of Sharon and Nancy Miller and her husband, Robin, of Marion, Ohio; three brothers, Jim Morris and his fiancée, Theresa Sedwick, of New Castle, Rick Applegate and his fiancée, Jennifer Staten, of Marion and Thomas Morris of Texas; a grandpuppy, Sky and many nieces and nephews.

Marc was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Janet Applegate.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, PO Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148.

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.