Mara Juratovic, Brookfield, Ohio – Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mara Juratovic, 100, of Brookfield, Ohio, formerly of Croatia, passed away Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Juratovic was born April 24, 1919, Kupinacki Kraljevac, Croatia, a daughter of the late Mijo and Jela (Jursa) Tumbri Taban.

She spent most of her life working on her family’s farm.

Following her husband’s death she moved to the United States (1993) and lived with her son and daughter-in-law, Mirko and Barbara Juratovic for 20 plus years. Her son and daughter-in-law, Zvonko & Katica cared for her during her last four years.

Mara was very family oriented and was happy her children all lived on the same street, so she could visit each of them every day and pass on her heritage on to the generations to follow. She enjoyed sewing and made her grandchildren and great-grandchildren traditional Croatian costumes. Mara also liked to share the Croatian dish, cheese strukli.

She worked alongside her family for the Croatian Democratic Union, Sharon and the Strossmayer Singing Society, Vienna, Ohio, helping with fundraisers and events.

Mara attended St. Anthony’s Church in Sharon.

Her husband, Janko Juratovic, whom she married in December of 1933, passed away February 22, 1992.

She is survived by four sons, Slavic (Franja) Juratovic of Zdencina, Croatia, Mirko Juratovic, Stjepan (Jana) Juratovic and Zvonko (Katica) Juratovic, all of Brookfield; four grandchildren, Stjepan (Lisa) Juratovic of the Pittsburgh area, Marica (Matthew) Nagel of Waterville, Ohio, Kristina Juratovic of Brookfield and Marina (Justin) Saunders of Streetsboro, Ohio and six great-grandchildren, Nadia, Ariana and Bianca Nagel, of Waterville, Ohio and Marijana, Stjepan and Danijela Juratovic, Pittsburgh. Mara is also survived by five grandchildren and their extended families residing in Zdencina, Croatia and Germany, Zvonko Bencitic, Miro (Jadranka) Bencetic, Franjo (Ljerka) Juratovic, Zlatica (Drago) Jurkovic and Vlado Juratovic. Also surviving is her niece, Dragica Krizmanic and additional extended family members in Kupinacki Kraljevac, Croatia.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mara was preceded in death by two daughters, Jana (Stjepan) Bencetic and Bara (Ferko) Juratovic; daughter-in-law, Barbara Juratovic and her siblings, three sisters and a brother.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14 and 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, in St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

