Macel Levere Linton, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Macel Levere Linton took country roads home as she made her way to Heaven on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was 101 years old.

Macel was born November 27, 1918, in Issac Creek, West Virginia, a daughter of Dicie (Gay) Stutler Russell and Homer Russell and since 1994, has been a resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Macel was known for her unforgettable spirit, glamorous personality, young heart, famous toasts and her rendition of I Got What it Takes. She loved spending time with her family, making her grandchildren laugh and dressing to the nines. Macel was always wearing hot pink lipstick, a beautiful scarf and a ring on every finger.

In her 101 years, Macel lived a vibrant and full life. In addition to being featured on billboard advertisements for the beautiful state of West Virginia, she was an avid line dancer, clogger and a member of the West Virginia Cameo Club. Macel’s first husband, a WLS National Barn Dance performer and comedian, wrote I Can’t Lie to Myself about Macel. The song was later recorded and made famous by Ella Fitzgerald in 1952. Macel loved being on stage and participated in several beauty pageants. She was a contestant in the Ms. Harrison County Senior Queen Pageant in Clarksburg, West Virginia from 1988 to 1990 and was awarded the Ms. Harrison County Senior Queen crown in 1990. Macel was also a Ms. West Virginia Senior America Pageant contestant from 1990 to 1995 and was a Ms. West Virginia Senior America finalist in 1995. Macel was always dancing the Charleston to Sweet Georgia Brown and performing Second Hand Rose. In 2017, Macel was also named Ms. Country Side by Quality Life Services.

Macel leaves behind her three children, Marian Linton, Don Gamelli (Teresa) and James Gamelli (Bonnie); eight grandchildren, Billie Daugherty (Bruce), Shelby Merrill (Scott), Jessie Jolene Province, Lynn Johnson (Ed), Anthony Gamelli, Alicia Monahan, Leticia Montgomery (Chris) and Erica Broyles (Conley); nine great-grandchildren, Savannah Hurst (Ian), Tomera Johnson, Bayden Monahan, Talon Monahan, Katelyn Broyles, Brayden Broyles, Maddison Broyles, Baby Merrill and Baby Daugherty on the way and five great-great-grandchildren, Jayden, Daelyn, Camryn, Edison and Hendrix.

Macel has joined in Heaven her parents; two sisters, Retha Dawson and Oma Davis and two brothers, Glen Russell and Blondie Russell.

A celebration of Macel’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

