Mable L. Dewberry, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mable L. Dewberry, 93, of New Castle, died peacefully, February 28, 2020, in Jameson Care Center.

Mrs. Dewberry was born August 15, 1926, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Adam and Helen Thompson.

A homemaker, Mable was greatly loved by her family and friends. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and did all in her power to help them and be a loving influence in their lives. She will be forever missed.

Her husband, Lewis A. Dewberry, whom she married November 27, 1949, preceded her in death on July 14, 1987.

Mable is survived by her four children, Cathy Morris, Melissa (Bill) Frengel, Cynthia Steingrabe and Scott (Julie) Dewberry; six grandchildren, Rebecca (Ric) Hey, Elizabeth (Andy) Pratt, Robert (Melissa) Steingrabe, Jamie (Jason) McFerren and Courtney and Annalisa Frengel. In addition, Mabel was the loving grandmother to nine great-grandchildren, London Steingrabe, Owen, Carson and Ashton McFerren, Makayla and Rylee Hey, Owen and Jameson Pratt and Zory Moore.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mable was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Black.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

