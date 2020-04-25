M. Lamond Hice Rupert, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – M. Lamond Hice Rupert of Masury, Ohio, formerly of North Fort Myers, Florida, Sharon and Wheatland, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio.

Mrs. Rupert was born February 24, 1935 in Brookville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John Henry and Myrtle (Shaffer) Matthews. Her mother passed away shortly after she was born and she was reared by her mother’s sister, Maggie, who became her stepmother.

Lamond graduated from Brookville High School in Brookville, Pennsylvania in 1952.

She was employed by Goodwill Industries, Hermitage for 15 years where she was a trailer attendant.

Lamond was a member of the Chestnut Ridge Church of God, Hubbard, Ohio and Open Bible Community Church, North Fort Myers, Florida. Her love for the Lord and His Word comforted her through some very tough and troubling times in her life, especially in recent years of declining health. Her family wishes to thank Sister Carol for her kindness, love, and spiritual council in mom’s life. Lamond was also a member of the Shenango Valley Senior Center, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was affectionately known by all as Grandma Hice. She enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, working with plastic canvas and creating chocolates with candy molds. She was a volunteer for many years with Special Olympics. She was also a Den Mother with the Boy Scouts and taught Sunday School.

Her first husband, Floyd A. Hice, whom she married November 6, 1954, passed away April 26, 1987. She then married Robert Rupert, August 12, 1997, who passed away August 7, 2016.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah J. Jewell, of Greenville and Dorothy J. Crain and her husband Dave of United, Pennsylvania; a son, John Hice and his wife Karen and daughters-in-law, Linda Hice and Donna Hice all of Masury, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Shelly Ser (the first granddaughter), Missy Wheaton (the first American granddaughter), Mark Herrmann, Ricky, Joey, Ashley, Michael and Mikey Hice and Gaige and David Crain; 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a loving extended family including a special niece, Bonnie Ferguson of Clarion, Pennsylvania and an amazingly supportive sister-in-law, Barbara Robichaud of Ft. Collins, Colorado.

In addition to her parents and both of her husbands, Lamond was preceded in death by two sons, Richard and James Hice; nine brothers and five sisters.

The family would like to thank the O’Brien staff for the care she received while she resided there. She thought of it as “home” and loved the residents and friendships she made. Lamond loved family gatherings and parties, therefore, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to O’Brien Memorial Health Care for the Resident and Families Christmas Party, 563 Brookfield Avenue, Masury, OH 44438.

Private family service will take place Monday, April 27, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be at Transfer Cemetery, South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania.

