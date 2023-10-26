HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Marie Gurnee, 61 of Hermitage, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, in her home.

Lynne was born on September 28, 1962, in Alexandria, Virginia, a daughter of David and Patricia (Griffith) Brant.

She attended Hickory High School.

She was employed as a chef at the former Sharon Country Club, Hickory VFW and Arby’s.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crafting, reading and monster movies.

She is survived by a daughter, Nicole Gurnee and her husband, Mark Demers, of Sumter, South Carolina; a son, Ragen Gurnee and his fiancée, Brandy Warren, of Leetonia, Ohio; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Serenity Gurnee; a sister, Terri Fout and her husband, Robert, of Port Charlotte, Florida and a brother, David Brant and his wife, April, of Greenville.

Lynne was preceded in death by her parents.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hope Center for Arts and Technology, at www.HopeCat.org.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

