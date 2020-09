FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Angela (Arcade) Leone, 98, of Farrell, formerly of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Boardman, Ohio.

Angela was born January 21, 1922, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Malgieri) Arcade.