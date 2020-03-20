Ludmilla Emily (Turuck) Fellner, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ludmilla Emily (Turuck) Fellner, 91, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Nugent’s Continuing Care Retirement Center, Hermitage.

Mrs. Fellner was born July 12, 1928, in Nikolajw, Germany, a daughter of the late Nikodemus and Katherina (Zerr) Steckler. She attended schools in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1956.

She retired in 1990 from the former Sharon Regional Hospital where she was an x-ray aid for 15 years.

Ludmilla was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

She was also a member of the Maennerchor Club, Sharon, and participated in its singing group.

She looked forward to the holidays and preparing meals for her family. The season she loved most was Christmas and always went above and beyond decorating.

Ludmilla had a “green thumb.” She meticulously cared for her flower gardens and fruit trees.

Ludmilla liked to spend time on her patio, watching and feeding birds, in particular humming birds.

In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and doing crafts.

She is survived by a daughter, Katherina M. Turuck Lyden; her husband, Timothy, of Chapin, South Carolina; a son, Walter Turuck and his wife Rose, of Hermitage; a sister, Rosemarie Rueberger, of Hermitage; a brother, Alexander Steckler and his wife Ann, of Germany; three grandchildren, Jennifer Turuck, Stephanie Turuck and Nicky Lyden and his wife Jackie; six great-grandchildren, Madison Gregory, Noah Turuck, Amelia Grace and Jack Lyden and Marcel Polite.

Also surviving are four stepchildren, Frank Fellner and his wife Rhonda, of Texas, Rosmarie Fellner, of Alabama, Barbara Fellner, of Youngstown and Walter Fellner, of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents, Ludmilla was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Turuck, whom she married August 13, 1948; her second husband Frank Fellner, whom she married February 10, 1990; an infant daughter, Christina Turuck; a granddaughter, Amelia Kathleen Lyden; two sisters, Elizabeth Fischer and Erica Rueberger; an infant brother.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

All services are private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.