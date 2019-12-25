Louvetta Ruth Reda, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louvetta Ruth (Anderson) Reda, 85, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly late Monday evening, December 23, 2019, in the ICU of UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

Mrs. Reda was born April 30, 1934, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert and Eunice Helen (Baker) Anderson. She was a lifelong area resident and attended Sharon schools.

Previously a homemaker, Louvetta was employed through the ARC of Mercer County, where she worked as a house manager serving their residential clients for nearly 15 years.

She enjoyed crocheting, painting and reading. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom affectionately called her, “Nunny.”

Her husband of 66 years, Pat L. Reda, whom she married July 12, 1953, survives at home.

Also surviving are four daughters, Mala Adams, Sharon, Lynann (Lou) Colella, Lake Milton, Ohio and Lisa (Thomas) Abate and Christine Reda, all of Hermitage; three sons, Gary (Toni) Reda, Dayton, Pennsylvania, Patrick (Chris) Reda, Ravenna, Ohio and Phillip (Sandy) Reda, Boardman, OH; a sister, Shirley Werner, Jacksonville, Florida; a brother, Robert Anderson, Sharon, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Brent Adams, Victor (Lizzy) Colella, Nicole Abate, Delaney (Dalton) Munnal, Elizabeth (Scott) Mutschler, Anna Abate, Gianna (Joel) Tyrrell and Christopher Birdsell and two great-grandchildren, Max and Francesca.

Louvetta was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday, December 27, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Incorporated, 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, in the funeral home, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, officiating.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 26, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.