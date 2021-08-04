Louise Theresa Kearns, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Theresa Kearns, 78, a longtime resident of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, July 29, 2021, in O’Brien Memorial Home, Masury.

Mrs. Kearns was born, September 18, 1942, in Springfield Township (Mercer Co.), a daughter of the late Ercole and Angelica (DiBartolomeo) DiGiacomo.

A 1960 graduate of West Middlesex High School, she also completed typing classes at the former Youngstown Business School.

Louise worked as a cashier at Lowes Home Improvement, Hermitage, and previously worked in the same capacity at the Country Fair, Sharon.

Louise was a member of Church of the Good Shepard, West Middlesex.

A very kind and lively person, she had a gift for bringing people together. Louise loved organizing seasonal events and activities her entire life.

Louise is survived by, two daughters, Cristina (Partner Wendy Littler) Kearns, of Masury, Ohio and Angela (Scott) Pendel, of Farrell; two sons, Michael J. Kearns, of Columbus, Ohio and James Kearns of Sharon; her former spouse, John Kearns, of Masury, Ohio five grandchildren, Aleesha (fiancé, Ryan Hayes) Wynman, Brayden Kearns, Kaylie Kearns, Aria Kearns and Evan Pendel; and two brothers, Richard DiGiacomo, of Sharon and James (Susan) DiGiacomo, of San Marios, California.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by a brother, Nicholas DiGiacomo; an infant sister, Louisa DiGiacomo; and an infant grandchild, Jasmine Wyman.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, in the Church of the Good Shepard, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, PA 16159.

Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in the church, with the Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.