Louise M. Aquino, Beaver, PA

BEAVER, PENNSYLVANIA (MyValleyTributes) – Louise M. Aquino, formerly of Beaver, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with family by her side at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, following an extended illness.

She was 78.

Mrs. Aquino was born May 8, 1941, in Campo Felice, Italy, a daughter of the late Riccardo and Maria (Catanese) Cortese.

She and her family moved to the United States in 1949, settling in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Louise was a graduate of Beaver Senior High School and received her bachelor’s degree in foreign languages from the University of Cincinnati.

She was a cheerleader in high school and college.

Prior to her marriage, Louise was employed by Mellon Bank, Pittsburgh, as an interpreter.

She married Joseph R. Aquino on April 24, 1964 in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Beaver, Pennsylvania and together they raised their girls on Tuscarawas Road in Beaver.

Following her children’s graduation from college, she was employed for 10 years with Local #23 in Pittsburgh.

She and her husband moved to Hermitage in 1999 to be closer to their family.

Louise was an active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, and its Women’s Guild where she served as a vice president.

She loved flower gardening and was also a member of the church garden committee.

Years earlier, she enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph R. Aquino; two daughters, Kimberly Ellis and her husband John Scott Ellis of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Kelly Heinze of Maplewood, New Jersey and six grandchildren whom she adored, Marie Louise and Margaret Ann Ellis and Zachary, Caleb, Amelia and Simone Heinze.

Besides her parents, Louise was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Cortese, on February 5, 2011.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the garden committee c/o St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA, 16146.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 in Beaver Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.